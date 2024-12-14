Attack on Ampareen’s car: Police looking into all angles

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 13: The state police are on the job to determine whether the attack on Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh’s vehicle is a part of a bigger conspiracy or a sporadic incident.

A senior police official said investigations are on but it would be too early to say anything.

Lyngdoh’s official vehicle was attacked by unidentified miscreants following the Bryan Adams concert at JN Stadium, Polo, around 10:35 pm on Tuesday.

“A case has been registered and we are investigating the attack. We have to examine if the driver saw anything before the incident and we will check for any CCTV footages near the place of occurrence,” the police official said.

“When they were travelling, the car was attacked and the glass shattered. The driver did not stop given the risk and drove on. Madam (Ampareen) filed an FIR at the Laitumkhrah police station and since this falls under the Pasteur beat house the FIR was transferred and registered in Sadar police station,” he said.

This was not the first incident of an attack involving the cabinet minister.

On July 11, 2023, a machete-wielding man had attacked her inside her residence at Laitumkhrah. The attack came minutes after stones were pelted on Lyngdoh’s residence.

The attack was carried out by one Teibor Lyting, who was subdued and arrested by police.