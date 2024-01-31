UGC removes ‘de-reservation’ draft guidelines from website

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
New Delhi, Jan 30: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday removed from its website, the draft guidelines suggesting “de-reservation” of reserved posts if enough candidates from the SC, ST and OBC categories are not available, amid a controversy over the issue.
UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, however, said “the guidelines have been removed from the website as the time period for stakeholders to submit their feedback is over”.
A controversy erupted on Sunday over UGC’s draft guidelines proposing that any vacancy reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates can be “declared unreserved” if enough candidates from these categories are not available, with the Congress terming it a conspiracy to do away with quota in higher education institutions.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clarified that not a single post will be de-reserved and there is no scope for ambiguity about reservations after the introduction of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.
The UGC chairman also made it clear that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is “going to be no such de-reservation”.
The draft guidelines have drawn flak from several quarters. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP is “only busy snatching the jobs of youths”.
The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) also staged a protest against the UGC chairman on the issue on Monday.
Stepping up an attack, the Congress on Monday demanded the dismissal of the UGC chairman over the draft guidelines, with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging it was a “conspiracy” to end the reservation given to SC, ST and OBC categories.
Pradhan, however, hit back at Gandhi saying his politics is completely based on lies. The minister said that of the 6,080 appointments made, the participation of Scheduled Caste (SC) is 14.3 per cent, Scheduled Tribe (ST) 7 per cent and Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 23.42 per cent.
It is clear from the data that the maximum number of appointments in reserved posts in central universities has been made under the Narendra Modi government, the minister had said on Monday. (PTI)

