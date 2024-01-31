Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool's relationship with Congress: Mamata

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the CPI-M of being responsible for deterioration of her Trinamool Congress’ “amicable” relationship with the Congress.

“I was with the Congress at one point of time. My understanding with Congress leadership was quite amicable. But because of the CPI-M, our relationship with Congress got spoiled,” she said while addressing an administrative review meeting at Malda district.

Again holding the Congress responsible for the failed seat-sharing arrangement, Banerjee said excessive demands from the section of its leaders ultimately prompted her to take a decision of moving alone in West Bengal.

“I thought of working together for the sake of the bigger national interest. They do not have a representative in the West Bengal Assembly. They just have two Lok Sabha seats from the state. So I was willing to offer two. I also ensured their victory from those two seats. But they refused to accept that offer. Then I thought it was enough. I will not be able to move along with the CPI-M, which conspired to kill me again and again. They have killed so many people in West Bengal,” she said.

Banerjee also said that the Congress’s understanding with the CPI-M will actually benefit the BJP in West Bengal.

“So it is better that the Trinamool Congress contests alone and make an all-out effort to defeat BJP,” she said.

Referring to the smashing of the rear windscreen of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle during the Nyay Yatra rally on Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister said that the incident actually happened in Bihar just before they entered West Bengal.

“I do not support such acts. I condemn attacks on anybody. But later I learnt that the incident happened at Katihar in Bihar. The particular vehicle entered West Bengal with that smashed windscreen. Nitish Kumar’s party in Bihar has just moved to BJP’s side. On the other hand, others are united. So it is possible that it might have happened there,” she said.

IANS

Previous article
Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD
