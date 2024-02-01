Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Din at NEIGRIHMS, director apologises to HYC leaders

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

High drama after activists threaten to shut super-specialty hospital

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 31: NEIGRIHMS Director Dr Nalin Mehta had to tender an apology to the leaders of Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Wednesday after they threatened to lock up the hospital alleging that he insulted them.
They had gone to meet him to discuss various issues which the HYC raised. However, within minutes after entering his chamber, they walked out angrily, accusing him of insulting them. They smashed some glasses and thumped the table in the director’s office in a fit of rage.
“We went to meet the director as we got an invitation from him. As per the request, only five of us went. But we were shocked when he accused us of being aggressive and trying to create a law and order problem,” HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem alleged.
When they threatened to close down the hospital, the administrative block of the director was surrounded by police personnel and officials from the district administration.
To avoid any problem, the district administration convinced Dr Mehta to come out of his chamber to meet the HYC leaders and apologise to them for his behaviour.
Synrem said there is now no point meeting the director again as he accused them of being aggressive by referring to the protest which the HYC staged on January 19.
According to him, if the director can treat the HYC members in this manner, then one understands how he treats the common people who go to NEIGHRIMS for treatment.
Synrem said they submitted their four-point charter of demands to the NEIGRIHMS director which include recruitment of nurses through Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, appointment of a private recruitment agency from the state, 80 per cent reservation for locals in Group C and D posts and one-time policy for the regularisation of services of nurses who have served for many years in the hospital.
The HYC president said they will not meet Dr Mehta anymore.
“We will wait for NEIGRIHMS to fix another date for a meeting to discuss the four-point charter of demands which we submitted,” Synrem said.
He made it clear that they will not tolerate such behaviour from any directors of any central institute operating in Meghalaya, be it NEIGRIHMS, NIT, IIM or IIHM.

Previous article
CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The state government is willing to hold discussions with the Voice of the...
MEGHALAYA

Disarmament terms same for all: Conrad

Chief Minister urges HNLC to resume peace negotiations By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 31: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made...
MEGHALAYA

NPP strong in Tura but Cong confident

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The Congress is not bothered about the strength of ruling National People’s Party...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC, MBDA tie-up for Green Economy Meghalaya programme

Project goal is to protect forested areas by motivating farmers to plant trees By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 31: The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The state government is...

Disarmament terms same for all: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Chief Minister urges HNLC to resume peace negotiations By Our...

NPP strong in Tura but Cong confident

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The Congress is not...
Load more

Popular news

CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The state government is...

Disarmament terms same for all: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Chief Minister urges HNLC to resume peace negotiations By Our...

NPP strong in Tura but Cong confident

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The Congress is not...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge