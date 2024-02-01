Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CM says early budget session meant to avoid vote on account

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 31: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday defended the government’s decision to hold the Budget session of the Assembly in February.
Explaining the reason, Sangma said, “The Parliament elections are due and we will not be able to pass the full budget.”
He said once the elections are announced, the government will have to go for vote on account budget which will disturb the overall expenditure of the financial year. “To avoid this, we are calling an early budget session so that we may pass the full budget and avoid a vote on account budget,” he said.
Governor Phagu Chauhan has summoned the budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly from February 16.
The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly is slated to meet on Thursday to finalise the calendar for the budget session, expected to run till March 1.

