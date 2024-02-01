Ampareen slams VPP song for discrediting Khasi society

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 31: The state is yet to warm up to the Lok Sabha elections but accusations and attacks among political parties have already begun. NPP candidate from Shillong Parliamentary seat and Cabinet minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday took a dig at the VPP’s election song accusing it of highlighting the negative aspects of the Khasi society.

“We have heard the song that stepfather (panah) are supporting the VPP election symbol ‘Prah’ (winnower). As a leader, I will not support the concept of broken families. We all want families that live together,” Lyngdoh said while addressing a meeting of the NPP Umsning block committee.

“I would rather want the support of Kong Deng, Kong Nah, Bah Deng and Bah Nah,” Lyngdoh said.

Stating that the VPP leaders were happy to see Army personnel dancing to their election song in Himachal Pradesh, she wanted to know what they would think of the Khasi society if they learn the actual meaning of the song.

“I would appeal people not to get carried away. The VPP election song is exposing the weakness of the Khasi society to the outside world which is not a healthy trend,” she said.

Lyngdoh also decried attempts to project the NPP as a party belonging to another community.

“The NPP is a party of the state. The party belongs to the Khasis and the Jaintias. We should not try to divide the people of the state just because the party (NPP) is being led by a leader from another community (Garo). Meghalaya is a state of all the three major tribes,” she said.

According to her, there many prominent leaders from Khasi and Jaintia Hills who are the face of the NPP.