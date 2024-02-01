Thursday, February 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Shimla gets season’s first snowfall; tourists rush

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Shimla, Feb 1: Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday after a long gap, giving the resort a picturesque look.

Towns in upper Shimla district were cut off with heavy snow cover piled on roads, officials said here.

The season’s first snowfall froze the ‘Queen of Hills’, as Shimla was fondly called by the erstwhile British rulers.

As news of the snowfall spread, tourists started arriving in Shimla and its nearby places like Kufri, Mashobra and Narkanda that too wrapped in a thick blanket of snow.

Hills overlooking Manali like Gulaba, Solang and Kothi have been experiencing moderate snow since Wednesday, according to a meteorological official here. Manali town, however, too got snowfall.

Kothi, near Manali, got 50 cm snow, the highest in the state, followed by Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district and Khadrala in Shimla district.

“The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Chamba districts have been experiencing snowfall since Wednesday and would continue till Friday,” the official said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti also experienced snowfall.

Meanwhile, traffic movement beyond Dhalli, 10 km from Shimla, was suspended as a large stretch of the Hindustan-Tibet Road was under a thick blanket of snow.

The entire Kinnaur district and towns in Shimla district such as Narkanda, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Kumarsain, Kharapathar, Rohru and Chopal have been cut off due to heavy snow, a government official said.

Lower areas of the state including Dharamsala, Solan, Nahan and Mandi received moderate to heavy rain, bringing the temperature down considerably.

The Met Office said a Western disturbance — a storm system originating from the Mediterranean-Caspian Sea region and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region — would remain active till Friday, bringing more rain and snow.

IANS

Previous article
Alternative livelihoods being promoted on fringe area of Assam’s rhino habitat
Next article
Uri road accident: Death toll rises to 10
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest share of the Union tax and duties at a...
MEGHALAYA

CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills

Shillong, February 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Thursday launched and handed over  Waste Collection e-vehicles...
NATIONAL

Assam to introduce bill in Assembly to promote tourism industry

Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam government has decided to introduce Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill in the...
INTERNATIONAL

China challenging US influence in Middle East

New Delhi, Feb 1: The International Court of Justice has asked Israel to take measures to prevent any...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest...

CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, February 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma,...

Assam to introduce bill in Assembly to promote tourism industry

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam government has decided to...
Load more

Popular news

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest...

CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, February 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma,...

Assam to introduce bill in Assembly to promote tourism industry

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam government has decided to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge