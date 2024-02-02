Friday, February 2, 2024
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

By: Agencies

Hollywood star Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter after the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.
He waived his right to appear in court on Wednesday. This is the second time he’s been charged since Halyna, the cinematographer of the film, died in 2021, reports Mirror.co.uk.
The first charge was dropped due to questions regarding the Colt .45 functionality after Alec claimed he never even pulled the trigger.
As per Mirror.co.uk, during the original FBI investigation, the gun was broken, bringing the investigation to a further standstill after Alec’s claim.
During the standstill, the gun was reconstructed. This then led experts Lucien and Michael Haag to determine that the gun’s trigger would need to be pulled for it to go off.
The report said: “This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retract to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger.”
It further mentioned: “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”
Additional documents obtained by TMZ show that Alec’s attorneys responded quickly and stressed Alec’s constitutional right to a speedy trial. The response showed that Alec would like to settle this issue quickly as it’s been dragging on for years now.
The documents express a desire to “avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution.”
In a previously unreleased video, Alec is shown firing a prop gun filled with blanks on the set of the film. In the video, the 65-year-old said: “I don’t want to shoot towards you.” This video and others were recorded just days before Baldwin’s prop gun fired a live round of ammunition on set. The actor can be seen preparing for scenes, firing the guns, and acting in character. (IANS)

