Actress Margot Robbie is “not sad” about her lack of Oscar nomination for Barbie. The 33-year-old actress starred as the iconic Mattel doll alongside Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken in Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster. While her co-star received a nod for Best Supporting Actor and the movie is up for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards, both she and the film’s director missed out on a nomination, reports Female First UK. (IANS)