Friday, February 2, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Kangana on Poonam Pandey’s death: Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Mumbai, Feb 2:  Actress Kangana Ranaut has mourned the untimely demise of actress-model Poonam Pandey, who on Friday died of cervical cancer at 32.

Poonam’s official Instagram account carried a statement, which read: “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.”

“Every living form that came in contact with her met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that shared.”

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a news article about Poonam’s death.

She wrote: “This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti.”

After making her Bollywood debut in 2013 with ‘Nasha’, Poonam Pandey was seen in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Kangana.

IANS

Previous article
Global smartphone market revenues down 2%, iPhone hits record 50% share
Next article
Justin Bieber shares footage from recording studio, hints at new music
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Israel’s army to reach Rafah to dismantle Hamas brigades: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

Tel Aviv, Feb 2: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the Israel forces would soon reach...
INTERNATIONAL

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

Toronto, Feb 2:  Gunshots were fired at the house of a Sikh activist related to pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep...
Environment

Two leopard carcasses found in Assam’s Sivasagar district

Guwahati, Feb 2: The carcasses of two leopards were recovered in Assam’s Sivasagar district, police said on Friday. Locals...
NATIONAL

Scindia holds meeting with CISF, immigration officials on design model for speedy immigration process

New Delhi, Feb 2:  Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday chaired an advisory committee group meeting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Israel’s army to reach Rafah to dismantle Hamas brigades: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 2: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant...

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Toronto, Feb 2:  Gunshots were fired at the house...

Two leopard carcasses found in Assam’s Sivasagar district

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 2: The carcasses of two leopards were...
Load more

Popular news

Israel’s army to reach Rafah to dismantle Hamas brigades: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 2: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant...

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Toronto, Feb 2:  Gunshots were fired at the house...

Two leopard carcasses found in Assam’s Sivasagar district

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 2: The carcasses of two leopards were...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge