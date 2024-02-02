Waste EVs for Khasi, Jaintia Hills districts

SHILLONG, Feb 1: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday launched and handed over the waste collection electric vehicles (EVs) to different blocks of the East Jaintia Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, and West Jaintia Hills districts during a function at Lumdaitkhla, a village in Ri-Bhoi district’s Bhoirymbong area.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak, Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare, Umroi MDC Rangkynsai Kharbuki, and senior officials from the PHE and Shillong Municipal Board.

In his address, Sangma said the target of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), the Centre’s national flagship programme, is to make all villages ODF Plus.

“Today, the state has become 84.33% ODF Plus from just 10% in a matter of nine months. This is because of the dedication and commitment of the government and the department to work in a saturation mode to achieve the target of becoming one of the top ten states,” he said.

He said the distribution of the EVs to different communities is a step toward ensuring that the government works with the communities. “Once we work together with the communities with a sense of purpose and passion, a visible difference can be made,” he added.

The chief minister also announced that a day will be assigned from this quarter for the government and society to clean towns and villages together. “Every quarterly, in every district, block, and village, the government and the citizens will come together to renew our commitment to keeping our towns and cities clean,” he said.

He further said cleanliness has always been an integral part of tribal and Indian culture. “Somewhere along the way, we have not been able to continue with this culture and tradition and it is about time that we renew and recommit ourselves to this tradition of our forefathers,” he said.

He emphasized the need to instil hygiene in the youth and the importance of keeping the surroundings clean.

Marak said handing over the waste EVs represents a pivotal step for the government toward a clean and hygienic Meghalaya. He said the plan for 2024-2025 includes achieving 100% ODF Plus status, installing 1,10,240 individual household latrines with 1,553 allocated for the PMAY beneficiaries, establishing 570 community sanitary complex units and implementing 18 units of faecal sludge management with the additional implementation of Govardhan units, and plastic waste management units to be set up across the state.

A total of 207 EVs were handed over to different blocks of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts. A similar programme will be held for the Garo Hills region, officials said.