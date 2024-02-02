Friday, February 2, 2024
Rs 500 cr out of 15th Finance Commision grant remains to be released to Meghalaya district councils

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 2: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of District Council Affairs department, Prestone Tynsong on Friday held a meeting with the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs)—KHADC, JHADC and GHADC—to discuss 15th Finance Commission grant which will be soon released to the ADCs in the State.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem informed that the amount which is still pending for all the three ADCs as per the funds recommended by the 15th Finance Commission is Rs 500 crore.

Stating that the funds would be released at the earliest, he said that the term of the 15th Finance Commission will end very soon and the 16th Finance Commission will be constituted soon.

Meanwhile, Syiem said, “There are some pending issues which we have already rectified and have addressed with the help of Ministry of Panchayati Raj officials visiting the state to meet all the three ADCs with regards to the pending proposal as per the e-gram swaraj portal.”

He said that all the three ADCs were happy with this initiative and policy which has been put in place by the Ministry as it will help them in the future to upload all the proposals online and they will not no longer be required to do it offline or manually.

“We can now submit the proposals of the various villages and localities by uploading at the e-gram swaraj portal,” KHADC CEM said.

According to him, they are trying their level best to fulfil all the requirements as per the instruction by the Ministry and State Government.

It may be mentioned that the meeting was also attended by representatives from the JHADC and GHADC besides officials from the States Government.

