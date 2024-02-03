Saturday, February 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Doubt if Congress will get even ’40 Seats’ in LS polls: Mamata

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kolkata, Feb 2:  After making it clear that Trinamool Congress will go solo in West Bengal in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee predicted on Friday that the Congress will pay heavily in terms of seats in the upcoming general elections.

Banerjee also said that she has doubt if Congress will be able to win even 40 seats in the elections.

She also said that Congress does not have the strength to take on the BJP in the saffron-ruled states in North India.

Speaking to the mediapersons during her two-day sit-in demonstration against non-payment of central dues to West Bengal, Banerjee also ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, over the latter’s mass reach out exercise during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state that moved to Jharkhand on Friday.

Making a direct reference to Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with ‘bidi’ workers in North Bengal, Banerjee said, “One who does not have the minimum knowledge as to how bidis are made is now resorting to photo-shoots. This is the trend and fashion going on now.”

She also reiterated that Trinamool Congress alone can resist the BJP in West Bengal.

“We had resisted the BJP alone before and we will be doing the same this time as well,” she said.

She also accused the Congress of not sending her an official invitation to attend the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it entered West Bengal.

“They came to our state but did not inform us even once. The rally entered West Bengal suddenly. I proposed Congress to contest 300 seats and leave the remaining for the regional parties. But it did not agree and instead showed its big-brother attitude,” Banerjee said.

IANS

Previous article
Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims
Next article
US carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Syria
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

US carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Syria

Washington, Feb 3:  In a sharp escalation in hostilities in West Asia, the US carried out multiple airstrikes...
NATIONAL

Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims

Srinagar Feb 3: In a display of dedication and commitment towards the local populace, the army provided assistance...
Environment

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her death made headlines, controversial actress Poonam Pandey has come...
NATIONAL

Delhi Police team again at Kejriwal’s residence to serve notice

New Delhi, Feb 3: A team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

US carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 3:  In a sharp escalation in hostilities...

Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar Feb 3: In a display of dedication and...

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Environment 0
Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her...
Load more

Popular news

US carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 3:  In a sharp escalation in hostilities...

Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar Feb 3: In a display of dedication and...

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Environment 0
Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge