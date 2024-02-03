VPP slams extension of tenure of ADCs

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 2: The state government’s decision to extend the tenure of the KHADC and JHADC by six months has not gone down well with the VPP which alleged that there is sense of insecurity in the ruling party after seeing the massive wave of the party across Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

“Extension of the term of the two ADCs was a foregone conclusion since the state government should have announced the elections in the first week of January and the election should have been held this month,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said on Friday.

Stating that there is understanding between the different political parties to delay the elections, Myrboh said the ruling parties are trying to buy time with the hope that this current wave and the support of the people would die down.

Myrboh also claimed that the government’s decision to extend the tenure was illogical. “The constitution of the delimitation committee cannot be a ground for extension of the tenure of the ADCs. Why did the council and the state government constitute the delimitation committee just before the end of the term?” he questioned.

He further stated that the ruling parties do not want to accept the reality that they were about to face defeat in the ADC polls.