Association advocates for Koch language integration in education

By Our Reporter

Tura, Feb 3: The Meghalaya Koch Association (MKA) has appealed to the state government for the inclusion of the Koch language as the medium of instruction in lower and upper primary schools in Koch-dominated villages.

The association also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during its 54th annual Koch conference cum cultural programme at Jatrakona, South Garo Hills, where Sangma was the chief guest.

The programme witnessed discussions centered on the preservation and promotion of the Koch language.

Sangma while addressing the gathering underlined the significance of safeguarding native languages.

He expressed a commitment to exploring the proposal to incorporate the Koch language into schools within the Koch regions of Meghalaya.

Emphasizing youth empowerment, the chief minister proposed initiatives such as PRIME, CM-ELEVATE, and YESS Meghalaya during the conference.

He also said that the conference besides showcasing the past of the Koch community will also encourage cross-cultural education to foster understanding and appreciation of different cultures of the state.

Further, he assured support of the government to establish cultural centres to conserve and develop values.

Welcoming the suggestion of the Meghalaya Koch Association to promote indigenous languages like Koch, Hajong, etc in schools instead of Assamese and Bengali languages the chief minister said, “Even the New Education Policy accords due importance to the recognition and promotion of local languages, keeping in view India’s rich linguistic traditions,” while assuring the association of help so that the matter will reach to its logical conclusion.

The MKA, in alignment with the New Education Policy, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, urging the inclusion of the Koch language as the medium of instruction in lower and upper primary schools in Koch-dominated villages.

Sangma, in response, assured the Koch community that the government would consider the proposal.

In addition to language preservation, the MKA memorandum appealed for financial grants from the state government to establish career counseling centers in Koch villages.

The goal is to prepare the youths for competitive exams, addressing the low literacy rate within the tribe.

Highlighting the community’s challenges, the MKA emphasized the need for increased reservation percentages for indigenous minority tribes, aiming for at least 15 percent to enhance opportunities in government jobs.

As the 54th annual Koch conference concluded, the Meghalaya Koch Association stated that it remained hopeful for positive government actions to uplift the community and preserve its cultural and linguistic heritage.

Other leaders who attended the programme were MLAs, Ian Botham K Sangma, Kartush R Marak, Sengchim N Sangma, former MDC of Betasing Nripen Koch, MDC of Barengapara, Pramod Koch and members of the association.