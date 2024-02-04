Sunday, February 4, 2024
State BJP felicitates Silbi Passah, AL Hek

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday felicitated Padma Shri Awardee, traditional musician Silbi Passah, and Dada Saheb Phalke award winner, Cabinet Minister AL Hek in an event held in the party office.
Speaking on the occasion, Passah who was a Hindi teacher added that she always was keen on preserving and promoting traditional songs dance, and instruments.
Paying her gratitude to the Arts and Culture department, she said that the department has allowed her to showcase the traditional culture and tradition not only within the state but globally.
She also said that her students and troupes have inspired her.
On the other hand, AL Hek who received the Dada Saheb Phalke award, as the best minister and social worker, said this is not the end of the journey but another beginning to become better.
Several senior party leaders were also present in the function.

