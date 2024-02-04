BSF seizes 50,000 kg of sugar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya police, successfully thwarted an illegal smuggling attempt of sugar along the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday.

The operation was carried out in the Maheshkhola bordering area in South West Khasi Hills.

According to a statement, during the joint operation conducted by the alert troops of 01 Bn BSF Meghalaya and the police, over 50,000 kgs of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh was seized.

The confiscated sugar was handed over to the respective police station for further legal action.

The successful outcome of the operation highlights the dedication and commitment of the BSF and Meghalaya Police in curbing illicit activities along the international border.