Monday, February 5, 2024
BJP MLA held for firing at Shiv Sena leader

By: Agencies

MUMBAI, Feb 4: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who is accused of shooting at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in Thane district, has been booked in an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case, an official said on Sunday.
Gaikwad was booked on the complaint of a villager who claimed she was subjected to casteist abuse by him and seven others on January 31, the official added.
Gaikwad had pumped six bullets into Kalyan Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and also injured the latter’s associate Rahul Patil late Friday night inside the cabin of the Hill Line police station’s senior inspector. The three-time Kalyan East MLA has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences in the case.
“On the complaint of a resident of Dwarli village on Saturday, Ganpat Gaikwad and seven others were charged under the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” a Hill Line police station official said.“A probe into the allegations of the woman, who is a land owner, is underway,” the station house officer of Hill Line police station said.
Meanwhile, doctors treating Mahesh Gaikwad said he continues to be critical.
Thane guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai, who visited the hospital during the day, said he was under observation.“I was asked not to talk to him or remain in the room for long. His doctors told me his health is a matter of concern and requires a lot of care. He is being given the best treatment,” Desai told reporters.
The hospital did not issue a bulletin on Mahesh Gaikwad’s health, while its public relations personnel were unavailable for comment. (PTI)

