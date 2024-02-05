Monday, February 5, 2024
Youth Congress leader held for defacing PM’s poster

By: Agencies

NAGPUR, Feb 4: The police on Sunday arrested Maharashtra Youth Congress president Kunal Raut for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur, an official said.
The incident took place near the Zilla Parishad office here on Saturday, said the official from Sadar police station. Kunal Raut is also the son of former state energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut.
The Youth Congress leader and a few others allegedly defaced a poster of PM Modi with black paint, erased “Modi Sarkar” on it and wrote “Bharat Sarkar”, he said.
Raut was arrested from Kuhi town, about 40 km from Nagpur, on Sunday afternoon, the official said.
However, a Congress leader claimed that Raut was arrested abruptly. (PTI)

BJP MLA held for firing at Shiv Sena leader
NATIONAL NUGGETS
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

