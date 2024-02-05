Monday, February 5, 2024
Suspected dacoits lynched by villagers in SWGH

By: From Our Correspondent

 Tura, Feb 5: Three alleged dacoits were on Sunday beaten up by a mob at Jaluagre (Mangsang Gittim) in South West Garo Hills leading to two of them succumbing to their injuries while the other is undergoing treatment at the Tura Civil Hospital.

The incident came to light after an alarming report about the detention of alleged dacoits by the residents of Jaluagre (Mangsang Gittim) village of South West Garo Hills was received by police. Responding promptly, the In-Charge of Garodoba OGC and staff rushed to the scene, rescuing three individuals who had been detained and assaulted by a mob.

Tragically, during the attack, one, Balen G. Sangma (30) and Sken D. Shira (30) succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Garobadha PHC. Another rescued person, Betuwel D. Shira (22), was shifted to Civil Hospital, Tura for further medical attention.

Items recovered from the scene included a Maruti 800 car, wood and bamboo with bloodstains, a damaged mobile handset, a khukhri, a damaged wristwatch, a seal of the Chairman of United Garo People Forum (UGPF), various identity cards, money amounting to Rs1700/-, and a notebook containing the names of UGPF office bearers. The recovered items were seized by police immediately.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Ampati morgue room for Post-Mortem Examination following legal procedures. A Suo-moto case has also been registered (Ampati PS Case No. 13/02/2024) under sections 302/307/326/342/427/34 IPC, and investigations are underway.

According to police, two of the individuals involved had criminal antecedents, having been arrested previously for offenses including murder, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act in South West Garo Hills District.

Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar has urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands while encouraging cooperation with local police stations. Any information about the miscreants involved is requested to be reported immediately, ensuring anonymity and with the offer of a suitable reward for helpful tips.

