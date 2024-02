By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 5: The KHADC is likely to call the council budget session much earlier than usual in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

KHADC Deputy CEM, PN Syiem on Monday said he will talk about the necessity of calling the budget session earlier than planned with CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Chairman, Lamphrang Blah.

“If we are not prepared to approve the entire budget, we will approve the vote on account,” Syiem stated.