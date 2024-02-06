KHADC to act against illegal quarry at Laitkynsew

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 5: KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Monday said he will initiate necessary action against an illegal stone quarry located on the top of Wahniangleng under Laitkynsew village after studying the report submitted by Range Forest Officer in-charge of Shillong Range, Balajied Mawkhiew.

“I got the copy of the report only today,” he said.

In his report submitted to the Chief Forest Officer, Mawkhiew said he, along with his field staff, had on February 2 inspected the stone quarry.

He said according to information received from the acting Sordar of Elaka Laitkroh, Rangshel Myrthong, some individuals such as Jwiti Myrthong, Trisin Shabong, Esbilin Nongkynrih, Kitsina Synrem and Boni Synrem own the land where the quarry is located.

Mawkhiew said the quarry in question is operating illegally without any safety measures. Moreover, he said, since it is very close to streams, it poses a threat to the Wahniangleng reservoir.

Recently, The Shillong Times carried a report on extensive illegal quarry activities on the upper side of Wahniangleng reservoir which is the main source of water for the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme.

The illegal quarry has been in operation for over 15 years now and its owner/operator was engaged in the export of boulders to Bangladesh. It is strange that the owner/operator managed to continue with the activities for such a long time.

On Sunday, Myrthong, who is also the Rangbah Shnong of Laitkynsew, had stated that the quarry was started by Lamphrang Lyngdoh, former Sordar of Elaka Laitkroh.

To a query, he said he does not believe Lyngdoh received any approval from the KHADC or any government agency since he had bypassed the village dorbar. It is an illegal quarry, he claimed. “Quarrying began when I was not holding the position of Rangbah Shnong,” Myrthong said.

He claimed that the former Sordar’s wife is currently in charge of stone quarrying.

He also said that since there is no formal record in the village office, they took a decision to investigate if permission was sought for the stone quarry.

“We are concerned as this stone quarry will affect the reservoir,” he said.