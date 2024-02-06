Marten case: Dy CM asks police to trace missing man’s phone

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 5: Adding a twist to the unfortunate incident at the Marten landfill where a garbage collector was reportedly buried alive under a pile of trash, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar on Monday said he has asked the police to trace the victim’s phone number to check whether he on the spot when the incident occurred on Saturday.

30-year-old Marshall Marwein was reported to be trapped under a pile of trash at the Marten landfill site in Mawiong.

Dhar stated that he has requested the Director of Urban Affairs to provide Marwein’s phone number to the police to confirm whether he was actually present there when a large heap of trash suddenly collapsed.

“We want to be sure that he were buried among the trash. His relatives have requested for the search be carried out indefinitely,” Dhar stated.

The search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel was halted early on Monday due to the poor visibility. The search and rescue operation will resume at 9 am on Tuesday, according to PH Shylla, PRO of the Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards.

Marwein, a native of Mawkyrwat, was a resident of Mawiong where he was living with his wife and two children. He had reportedly come to Marten after gathering trash from the city when the incident unfolded.