Tuesday, February 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Quit if unhappy: KHADC chief to MDCs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 5: KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Monday advised MDCs, unhappy with the Cabinet decision to extend the KHADC’s current term, to resign.
The KHADC and JHADC have been given a six-month extension by the government.
“Let the MDCs step down; they are so desperate to run for office,” Syiem said in response to the demand of the Leader of Opposition (LO) Titosstarwell Chyne, for elections to be held on time as planned. “We will hold bye-elections in their respective constituencies once they resign,” Syiem added.
He pointed out that MDCs who do not know the law should be left to suffer the same fate as the former MDCs who had resigned in 2016.
It should be recalled that seven MLAs had resigned from their posts as MDCs after the dual-post bill was introduced in 2016. These MLAs included (L) HDR Lyngdoh (Nongspung-Sohiong), Sanbor Shullai (Laban-Mawprem), Ardent M Basaiawmoit (Nongkrem), KP Pangniang (Rambrai-Jyrngam), Metbah Lyngdoh (Mairang-Nongkhlaw), Brolding Nongsiej (Mawthadraishan), and Stephanson Mukhim (Amlarem).
The only person who fought the dual-post Bill alone was PN Syiem, the current Deputy CEM, who was the CEM at the time. Eventually, he won the case in the court.
The KHADC CEM, meanwhile, stated that the majority of members and the KHADC itself applaud the Cabinet and state government’s decision to extend the terms of both councils by six months.
Additionally, he stated that they respect the ongoing writ suit in the Meghalaya High Court that is contesting the delimitation committee’s constitution.
He claimed that the writ petition filed by Dominic Warjri had already been the subject of two sittings of the high court.
“The high court granted the standing counsel an additional three weeks to file the case’s maintainability at the most recent hearing, which took place on February 2,” Syiem stated.
In the meantime, the KHADC chief declared that they are prepared to run in the election should it take place in three or less months.
“The current EC has put in a great deal of effort and started a number of new initiatives for the good of the public at large, particularly the Khasi community. We have made progress in protecting the environment and tackling the issue of solid waste management,” according to the KHADC CEM.
After observing the current EC’s work over the previous few months, Syiem stated that they are certain they will win the public’s support.

MEGHALAYA

‘Street protests not for MLAs’

We cannot deviate from Lokayukta Act: Govt to VPP By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 5: The state government on Monday...
MEGHALAYA

Govt says term extension not unprecedented for councils

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 5: Amid criticisms, the state government on Monday said its decision to extend the...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC likely to advance budget session

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 5: The KHADC is likely to call the council budget session much earlier than...
MEGHALAYA

Assembly arranges translation of Governor’s address in Hindi

By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 5: The Assembly Secretariat has already scheduled the simultaneous translation of the Governor’s Address...

