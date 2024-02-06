Assembly arranges translation of Governor’s address in Hindi

Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Shillong, Feb 5: The Assembly Secretariat has already scheduled the simultaneous translation of the Governor’s Address to the House into English on the first day of the upcoming budget session on February 16.
Leader of Opposition (LO) Ronnie V Lyngdoh revealed to The Shillong Times on Monday that Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma had informed them during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting that Governor Phagu Chauhan would be addressing the members in Hindi.
In addition, he said, the Assembly Speaker has advised all members that a simultaneous translation of the Governor’s speech will be provided in addition to the hard copy that will be placed on the table of the House.
He claims that the Assembly Speaker also disclosed that an effort will be made to have a translator, even in the mother tongue.
If a member wishes to speak in Khasi or Garo, a translator will also be available. This one is being worked on and is not yet complete. However, the LO stated, “The intention is present.”
Lyngdoh, meanwhile, made it clear that the decision taken was not a response to the VPP’s demand.
He continued, “Everything was completed before the VPP brought up this issue.”
It should be noted that the VPP has declared that they would not attend the Governor’s address, if he speaks in Hindi.
The four VPP MLAs had staged a walkout during the budget session in 2023, claiming that the Governor’s speech in Hindi had offended local sentiments.

