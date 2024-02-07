Wednesday, February 7, 2024
News AlertSPORTS

Ian Botham credits England’s Bazball style for bringing crowds back to Test cricket

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 7: Legendary England fast-bowling all-rounder Sir Ian Botham has credited the side’s Bazball style of playing resulting in bringing crowds back to Test cricket.

Since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes’ were appointed as head coach and captain of England, the team has adopted a fearless and uber-attacking style of playing the game dubbed as ‘Bazball’.

England have won 15 out of 24 Tests they have played since the McCullum-Stokes regime began, including winning the Hyderabad Test against India by 28 runs despite conceding a 190-run lead. Though they lost the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs, their Bazball approach meant England didn’t go down without fighting hard.

“You just have to look at the crowds. The crowds are now starting to come back to Test cricket. Playing against India 20-30 years ago in India, the grounds were heaving. Suddenly, the IPL came along and so did one-day cricket and the crowds then plummeted. People are now coming back and wanting to see (Bazball).

“You are entertainers at the end of the day and if you want people to come to the games, you have to entertain. They don’t want to see someone score 1.2 runs per hour, you want to see guys just boss the game. You are going to lose one or two games here or there but England have played 15 and won 12. England sells out games across all five days now which was just unheard of. Test cricket is now healthier than it has been for a long time,” said Botham on SEN Radio.

England are currently tied 1-1 in a five-match Test series against India, with the third game to begin on February 15 in Rajkot. Botham, who captained England for 12 Tests, continued to heap praise on ‘Bazball’ by suggesting that other nations are starting to adopt the aggressive way of playing Test cricket.

“I think it’s rubbed off (onto other teams). Quite often, you see sides who are three or four wickets down and (the bowling team) seem to relax. When you’ve got your foot on the throat, you have got to keep it there and do the job. Test cricket has become more impressive which I think is important,” he concluded.

Previous article
US House fails to impeach Homeland Security Secretary; shows GOP ‘vulnerability’
Next article
In RS address, PM Modi takes jibe at Kharge over ‘400 par’ statement
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Another Indian student found dead in US; 5th death since January

New York, Feb 7:  A 23-year-old who was pursuing a doctoral degree at Purdue University has been found...
NATIONAL

PM Modi cites Nehru’s letter to then CMs, takes ‘start-up’ dig at Cong’s ‘Yuvraj’

New Delhi, Feb 7:  If Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to Motion of Thanks to President’s address in...
NATIONAL

Eight trapped under collapsed building debris in TN’s Udhagamandalam

Chennai, Feb 7:  Fifteen construction workers were trapped inside a collapsed structure debris in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Tamil...
NATIONAL

Merit in demand for separate HC for Nagaland: Parliamentary panel

New Delhi, Feb 7: Presenting its report to both the Houses of Parliament, a Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Another Indian student found dead in US; 5th death since January

NATIONAL 0
New York, Feb 7:  A 23-year-old who was pursuing...

PM Modi cites Nehru’s letter to then CMs, takes ‘start-up’ dig at Cong’s ‘Yuvraj’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 7:  If Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s...

Eight trapped under collapsed building debris in TN’s Udhagamandalam

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 7:  Fifteen construction workers were trapped inside...
Load more

Popular news

Another Indian student found dead in US; 5th death since January

NATIONAL 0
New York, Feb 7:  A 23-year-old who was pursuing...

PM Modi cites Nehru’s letter to then CMs, takes ‘start-up’ dig at Cong’s ‘Yuvraj’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 7:  If Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s...

Eight trapped under collapsed building debris in TN’s Udhagamandalam

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 7:  Fifteen construction workers were trapped inside...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge