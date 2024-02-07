Wednesday, February 7, 2024
News Alert

ST status to Paharis: Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch of J&K as Gujjars enraged over Bill

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 7: After Parliament gave nod to the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community in J&K, authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions on internet and mob gathering in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Parliament on Tuesday passed the grant of scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community living in different parts of J&K.

So far, Gujjar/Bakerwal community had the Scheduled Tribe status with 9 per cent reservation in government jobs for members of this community.

Gujjar/Bakarwal community has opposed the grant of ST status to Paharis claiming that they would cut into the reservations made for Gujjar/Bakerwal community and also that the Paharis are a well settled community in the UT.

Along with the Paharis, Parliament has passed the bill granting ST status to Padari tribe, Kolis and Gadda Brahmins of the UT.

Raja Aijaz Ali, retired IGP, is a prominent member of the Pahari community, who belongs to Uri border tehsil.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “We have been agitating for the grant of this status since 1991. We were told that since Pahari is not a recognised language by the constitution under its 8th schedule, so we do not qualify for the ST status.

“Our argument has been simple and logical. Paharis are not a language based ST group, we are an ethnic minority with a distinct culture.

“We are similarly located with our Gujjar/Bakarwal brothers. We have the same levels of poverty, lack of educational and developmental avenues, and the complex of being an ethnic minority has kept our boys & girls shying away from seeking better exposure to compete with well placed members of the society.

“Someone quoting Raja Aijaz Ali and 2 or 3 other members of our community are claiming that we are better placed is a self-defeating argument.

“Just three persons doing well in a community of over 15 lakh Paharis proves how adversely our community is placed.

“We have said that any political party that supports our claim would have our support.

“The BJP has ensured that we get the much awaited status. We have decided to support the BJP during the next Lok Sabha and J&K Assembly elections.

“Our community will make a difference in the election results of 12 to 14 Assembly constituencies.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the grant of ST status to Paharis would not impact the reservations made for the Gujjar/Bakarwal community. (IANS)

Previous article
Three Khalistani terrorists arrested by Punjab police
Next article
Delhi shame: Woman from Darjeeling raped, assaulted, scalded with boiling dal
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Study uncovers key genes behind Parkinson’s in young Indians

Shillong, February 7: A team of scientists has identified key genes that raise the risk of Parkinson's disease...
Environment

RRU volunteers play crucial role in HEC mitigation in people-centric strategy of Aaranyak 

Guwahati, Feb 7: Country's  frontline research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has adopted a people-centric approach for mitigation of...
Technology

SpaceX under investigation for discrimination, sexual harassment

Shillong, February 7: Elon Musk-run SpaceX is being investigated in the US for discrimination and sexual harassment, the...
NATIONAL

Assam CM, Sonowal discuss LS polls preparedness

New Delhi/Guwahati, Feb 7:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Study uncovers key genes behind Parkinson’s in young Indians

Health 0
Shillong, February 7: A team of scientists has identified...

RRU volunteers play crucial role in HEC mitigation in people-centric strategy of Aaranyak 

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 7: Country's  frontline research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation...

SpaceX under investigation for discrimination, sexual harassment

Technology 0
Shillong, February 7: Elon Musk-run SpaceX is being investigated...
Load more

Popular news

Study uncovers key genes behind Parkinson’s in young Indians

Health 0
Shillong, February 7: A team of scientists has identified...

RRU volunteers play crucial role in HEC mitigation in people-centric strategy of Aaranyak 

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 7: Country's  frontline research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation...

SpaceX under investigation for discrimination, sexual harassment

Technology 0
Shillong, February 7: Elon Musk-run SpaceX is being investigated...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge