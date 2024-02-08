Thursday, February 8, 2024
Technology

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday announced the next chapter in the company’s AI journey, saying Bard will now simply be called Gemini.

It’s available in 40 languages on the web, and is coming to a new Gemini app on Android and on the Google app on iOS.

“The version with Ultra will be called Gemini Advanced, a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration,” Pichai said in a statement.

People can start using Gemini Advanced by subscribing to the new Google One AI Premium plan, he added.

The ‘Gemini Ultra’ AI model will be a paid experience, available through a new $20 Google One tier (with a two-month-long free trial) that also includes 2TB of storage and access to Gemini in Google Workspace apps like Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet.

“AI is also now central to two businesses that have grown rapidly in recent years: our Cloud and Workspace services and our popular subscription service Google One, which is just about to cross 100 million subscribers,” said Pichai.

Gemini is evolving to be more than just the models. The largest model Ultra 1.0 is the first to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects — including math, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics — to test knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

Gemini models are also coming to products that people and businesses use every day, including Workspace and Google Cloud, Pichai informed.

The ‘Duet AI’ feature will become Gemini for Workspace, and soon consumers with the Google One AI Premium plan can use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Meet.

For Cloud customers, Duet AI will also become Gemini in the coming weeks, said the company. (IANS)

Previous article
US agencies warn of China-backed cyber threats to critical infrastructure
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the logo and mascot of the fourth edition...
News Alert

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday categorically stated that only indigenous landless poor...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka, Nick are completely doting parents, says Madhu Chopra

Shillong, February 8: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra has spoken about smart parenting and heaped praise on...
Business

White Paper on Economy: Created an ecosystem for local manufacturing, ease of doing biz

Shillong, February 8: As local manufacturing of various products, led by electronics, breaks all previous records, the Narendra...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Priyanka, Nick are completely doting parents, says Madhu Chopra

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 8: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra...
Load more

Popular news

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Priyanka, Nick are completely doting parents, says Madhu Chopra

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 8: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge