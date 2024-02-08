Thursday, February 8, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka, Nick are completely doting parents, says Madhu Chopra

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 8: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra has spoken about smart parenting and heaped praise on her actress-daughter and her son-in-law Nick Jonas by calling them “doting parents” to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Madhu believes that parents should adopt the approach of smart parenting.

“Smart parents have the ability to discern and wisely choose what lessons to derive from their own upbringing. New parents who possess this discernment can make thoughtful decisions about which values to adopt from their parents. I believe I was one of the smart ones,” Madhu said.

Admiring the seamless parenting partnership between Priyanka and Nick, she added: “Both are completely doting parents; I don’t see a division of line of anything between them. Where Priyanka leaves off, Nick picks up and where he leaves off, she picks up.”

“The conversations are free-flowing. I love this about them,” she said on Coto, a safe online space that encourages women to speak freely. (IANS)

Previous article
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome their first child
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the logo and mascot of the fourth edition...
News Alert

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday categorically stated that only indigenous landless poor...
Technology

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday announced the next chapter in the company’s...
Business

White Paper on Economy: Created an ecosystem for local manufacturing, ease of doing biz

Shillong, February 8: As local manufacturing of various products, led by electronics, breaks all previous records, the Narendra...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Technology 0
Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai...
Load more

Popular news

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Technology 0
Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge