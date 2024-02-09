KSU asks city school to rectify spelling error on uniforms

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: In an embarrassing goof-up, the spelling of “MAWLAI” has been erroneously mentioned as “MAWALI” on the school uniforms of Sacred Heart Boys’ Higher Secondary School, forcing the KSU to write to the school authorities.

The general secretary of KSU Mawlai Circle, Eddie Malngiang wrote to the school’s principal pointing out that the school’s badges, which are printed on the uniform, especially the cardigans, have incorrect spellings.

“To point out here, the mistake is a misspelling of Mawlai where it was spelled Mawali. In order to prevent confusion among the public and damage the good school’s reputation, we would like to take this opportunity to respectfully request that you correct this,” Malngiang wrote in the letter.