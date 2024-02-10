Saturday, February 10, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan awaits final poll results; PML(N), PPP hold talks for alliance to form govt

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Islamabad, Feb 10: Even as final results of the Pakistan general elections are awaited, PTI founder Imran Khan and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif have claimed win and delivered victory speeches.

Now, since PML(N) has failed to get majority in the polls but has emerged as the “single largest party”, it is in talks with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari, Dawn reported.

On Friday night, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal met with former prime minister and PML(N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore and exchanged views on government formation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both parties have agreed to work together to achieve political and economic stability in the country, it added.

Nawaz had claimed that PML(N) has emerged as the single largest party in the polls.

IANS

Previous article
Marriage agencies going bankrupt in Japan as dating apps use surge
Next article
Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory
spot_img

Related articles

Health

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before the age of 40 can expect to live almost...
INTERNATIONAL

Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory

Washington, Feb 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris, trusted lieutenant and running mate of President Joe Biden in...
INTERNATIONAL

Marriage agencies going bankrupt in Japan as dating apps use surge

Tokyo, Feb 10: As people resort to dating apps rather than marriage consultation agencies, the number of bankruptcy...
INTERNATIONAL

Imran, Qureshi get bail in May 9 violence cases

Islamabad, Feb 10:  An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before...

Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris, trusted...

Marriage agencies going bankrupt in Japan as dating apps use surge

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 10: As people resort to dating apps...
Load more

Popular news

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before...

Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris, trusted...

Marriage agencies going bankrupt in Japan as dating apps use surge

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 10: As people resort to dating apps...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge