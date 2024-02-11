Sunday, February 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Coal illegalities: All dist police chiefs put on alert

By: New Editor

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 10: Police chiefs of all districts in Meghalaya have been directed to ensure strict compliance with various orders passed by the Supreme Court of India, High Court of Meghalaya and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The state government has also cautioned the Superintendents of Police that if there is any failure on the part of any SP to prevent illegal extraction and transportation of coal, it will attract initiation of disciplinary proceedings as per law.
The government has informed the single-member committee appointed by the High Court about its order dated January 18, 2024, on the show-cause notices issued to the SPs of the concerned districts.
According to the order, the SPs have also been directed to immediately attend to the matter and submit action taken reports to the Home department through the Director General of Police of Meghalaya.

