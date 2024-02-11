Sunday, February 11, 2024
SPORTS

Meghalaya eye spot in final

By Our Reporter

CK Nayudu Trophy

Shillong, Feb 10: After a perfect round robin stage that saw them win all five of their matches, Meghalaya will go up against Mizoram once again in the semifinal of the U-23 men’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group here at the MCA Ground from today.
The two states are also locked in the plate group semifinal of the Ranji Trophy and Meghalaya have the edge there in the senior men’s tournament.
At the U-23 level, Mizoram had given Meghalaya perhaps their toughest fight in the group stage in Nadiad, Gujarat, last month but Meghalaya had come through as victors by three wickets.
Mizoram were technically the hosts for that match and Meghalaya now have the advantage of hosting the semifinal. The toss will almost certainly see the winner choose to field first, as has been the case in Shillong of late. For this game, the U-23 men’s selection committee of the Meghalaya Cricket Association has selected 15 players and standbys, with the selectors spoilt for choice after a highly successful campaign thus far.The match will begin at 8:30am today and free spectator seating will be available.

Meghalaya squad

Abhishek Kumar, Abhishek Gupta, Agreas Cham Cham Sangma, Badonnam J Mylliemngap, Bipin Kumar Ray, Joydeepan Deb, Kevin Sanjeev Christopher (C), Kush Agarwal, Manish Sharma (VC), Mrityunjay Bharali (WK), Nishanta Chakraborty, PM Santhosh, Sudhir Sahani, Swastic Chettri, Wankitlang Nongpluh.

Standbys: Aman Kumar, Frickey Sangma, Sachin Kumar.

Support staff: Neetesh Sharma (head coach), Synrapsing Riahtam (assistant coach), Emidao Dhar (physio), Skhembor Khongbtep (trainer), Chuba R Marak (manager).

Jadeja, Rahul return for India’s final three Tests against England; Kohli unavailable, Iyer not included
M’laya edging closer to Plate Group final after dominant Day 2
