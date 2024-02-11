Sunday, February 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

PTI-backed independents lead in Pak poll race

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have grabbed 95 seats in the National Assembly as unofficial and unconfirmed results of 257 constituencies out of 265 have emerged, local media reported.

According to details, unconfirmed and unofficial results of seven constituencies are still pending, while the result of one NA constituency is withheld, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz currently stands second in the National Assembly with 78 seats, while the Pakistan People’s Party is in third place with 54 seats, ARY News reported.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has won 17 seats in the National Assembly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal three while the Istekham-e-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have won two seats, each in the lower house of the Parliament۔

In addition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Zia, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Balochistan National Party have grabbed one seat, each.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results so far, no party is in a position to form the government single-handedly, ARY News reported.

The country went to polls on February 8.

According to the preliminary report of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), more than 1.1 million election officials performed election duties. (IANS)

Previous article
Hamas data centre: Israel seeks UNRWA chief’s resignation
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end

Shillong, February 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to pay a two-day visit to West Bengal...
NATIONAL

UP legislators offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, SP MLAs stay away

Ayodhya, Feb 11 : Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached Ayodhya around noon on Sunday and offered prayers at...
NATIONAL

1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free

Lucknow, Feb 11 :At least 1748 gram panchayats -- out of 57,647 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh --...
NATIONAL

Youth should get chance in Lok Sabha too, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 11 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that he has requested the party high-command...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is...

UP legislators offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, SP MLAs stay away

NATIONAL 0
Ayodhya, Feb 11 : Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached...

1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Feb 11 :At least 1748 gram panchayats --...
Load more

Popular news

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is...

UP legislators offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, SP MLAs stay away

NATIONAL 0
Ayodhya, Feb 11 : Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached...

1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Feb 11 :At least 1748 gram panchayats --...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge