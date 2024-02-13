Tuesday, February 13, 2024
18 TN fishermen released by Sri Lanka, reach Chennai

By: Agencies

Chennai, Feb 13: Eighteen Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 8 near the Palk Bay, reached Chennai on Tuesday, after they were released by the Sri Lankan authorities.

The fishermen were accorded a warm welcome by the fishermen associations at the Chennai airport.

However the two mechanised boats impounded by the Sri Lankan navy are still in their custody.

It may be noted that each of these boats are worth crores of rupees and fishermen associations have charged that more than 150 boats are in the custody of Sri Lankans.

The arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu has become a major issue in various fishing hamlets of the state and fishermen associations had held a token protest on February 5 in Rameswaram over the issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has requested him to review the Joint Action group for taking up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities.

IANS

