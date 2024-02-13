Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Ahead of BAPS Hindu temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi, Vedic prayers held for global harmony

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14, the first ever in a Muslim country. The inauguration of first Hindu temple in United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be no less than a historic & memorable event, much like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in presence of thousands of BAPS swamis & volunteers.

Ahead of the inauguration, a Vishwa Samvadita Yagna was held at the BAPS temple, where Vedic prayers were recited for global harmony.

The event formed part of the ‘Festival of Harmony’ – a celebration of cultural diversity and spiritual unity.

“The Yagna, the first of its kind in the Middle East, brought together dignitaries, spiritual leaders, and members of the community to pray for peace, harmony and the well-being and success of everyone in the UAE and across the world,” said a Press statement.

Explaining the importance of Yagna, Swami Brahmaviharidas, the Mandir project head said, “A yagna of this significance rarely takes place outside of India. The occasion served as the perfect way to pay tribute to the Mandir’s message of global unity, a value that His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is deeply passionate about. The peace and coexistence that was evoked throughout the morning embodied a beacon of hope for future generations that the Mandir will reinforce.”

While thousands of people assembled at the temple complex for Yagna, this made for a wonderful sight amongst the rare backdrop of the raining skies. Notably, the town has been witnessing wet weather for some days but it hasn’t dampened the spirits of devotees and swamis.

IANS

This UP Constable has Rs 5 cr house with swimming pool, BMW and Audi
18 TN fishermen released by Sri Lanka, reach Chennai
