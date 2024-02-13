Tuesday, February 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Congress leader holds parleys with civil society

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 12: Congress MP and Deputy Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Monday had an interaction with a cross section of the civil society in Meghalaya to explore what they felt was needed to be included in the Congress manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala moderated the interaction where several suggestions were thrown up by those who attended the meeting.
Most participants expressed their anguish at the state of affairs of education in this country and the introduction of the CUET and the NEET where most tribal students stand eliminated because they cannot afford coaching classes.
Others spoke on the need for greater environmental surveillance and also better policies for agriculture.
Gogoi asked the attendees to send him more suggestions over email.

