Proud of diaspora’s efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 13: Beginning his two-day visit to the UAE on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is proud of the Indian diaspora’s efforts to deepen New Delhi’s engagement with the world and looks forward to meeting the community at the Hello Modi event.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, the Prime Minsiter urged the 3.5 million-plus-strong Indian community in the UAE to join him at the Zayed Sports City for the Alhan Modi event as he visits the Gulf nation for the seventh time since 2015.

“We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the #AhlanModi programme!” PM Modi said.

“Do join this memorable occasion.”

“Salute the spirit of #ahlanmodi volunteers… after a long day of rehearsals at the stadium, still dancing on their way home. So much excitement on having #ModiInUAE,” the Alhan Modi handle on X wrote.

According to local media reports, Prime Minister’s event has been scaled down, with heavy rains lashing Abu Dhabi and other parts of the UAE, forcing a reduction in participation strength.

Following the community event, the Prime Minister will be inaugurating the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, which sits on 27 acres of land generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 for the mandir’s construction.

The foundation stone of the temple was laid by PM Modi through video conferencing from the Dubai Opera House in 2018. Later, in May 2023, diplomats from over 30 countries visited the under-construction temple site.

Modi will hold bilateral meetings with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and discuss ways to further deepen, expand, and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries.

In addition, he will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 as its Guest of Honour.

