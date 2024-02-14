Shahid Kapoor reveals his ‘date’ for V-Day, says ‘I love you Mira’

Shillong, February 14: On Valentine’s Day, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has expressed his love for wife Mira Rajput with a delightful video, revealing his “date” for tonight.

The video shows Shahid wearing a white tee shirt and black hoodie, with matching sunglasses, and a silver chain around his neck.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ fame actor who is sitting in a car, is seen saying in the video: “I love you Mira and because you are travelling and are not in town, this is my date for tonight.” Shahid was pointing to a date fruit in the snippet.

The video ends with the actor making a cute sad face, and consuming the dry fruit.

Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015. The couple have a daughter Misha, and son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the science fiction romantic comedy movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. It stars Kriti Sanon in the lead.

He next has ‘Deva’ in the pipeline. (IANS)