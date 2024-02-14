Wednesday, February 14, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shahid Kapoor reveals his ‘date’ for V-Day, says ‘I love you Mira’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 14: On Valentine’s Day, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has expressed his love for wife Mira Rajput with a delightful video, revealing his “date” for tonight.

The video shows Shahid wearing a white tee shirt and black hoodie, with matching sunglasses, and a silver chain around his neck.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ fame actor who is sitting in a car, is seen saying in the video: “I love you Mira and because you are travelling and are not in town, this is my date for tonight.” Shahid was pointing to a date fruit in the snippet.

The video ends with the actor making a cute sad face, and consuming the dry fruit.

Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015. The couple have a daughter Misha, and son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the science fiction romantic comedy movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. It stars Kriti Sanon in the lead.

He next has ‘Deva’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Previous article
Deepika Padukone to present honour at BAFTA Awards, actor expresses gratitude
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck owners complaining of rust-related issues on vehicle

Shillong, February 14: Several owners of Tesla Cybertruck are complaining about potential rust-related issues when it comes to...
News Alert

Mahindra posts 60% jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,454 crore

Shillong, February 14:  Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 60 per cent increase in standalone net...
MEGHALAYA

Wageasi rural haat launched in NGH

Tura, Feb 14: The Wageasi Rural Haat, a permanent market shed under Kharkutta block in North Garo Hills...
INTERNATIONAL

Indian-origin couple, 4-year-old twins found dead in California

Shillong, February 14: In a series of unfortunate incidents involving Indian-Americans, a couple and their four-year-old twins were...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tesla Cybertruck owners complaining of rust-related issues on vehicle

Technology 0
Shillong, February 14: Several owners of Tesla Cybertruck are...

Mahindra posts 60% jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,454 crore

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 14:  Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)...

Wageasi rural haat launched in NGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 14: The Wageasi Rural Haat, a permanent...
Load more

Popular news

Tesla Cybertruck owners complaining of rust-related issues on vehicle

Technology 0
Shillong, February 14: Several owners of Tesla Cybertruck are...

Mahindra posts 60% jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,454 crore

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 14:  Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)...

Wageasi rural haat launched in NGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 14: The Wageasi Rural Haat, a permanent...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge