Bernard moves Himanta for protection of Christians in Assam  

Tura, Feb 15: Tura BJP MDC in the GHADC Bernard N Marak has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma seeking protection to Christian communities in the region.

The Tura MDC made the request based on social media posts of alleged verbal discrimination, attack, provocation, allegation, intimidation, unwarranted ultimatum and unlawful trespassing on Christians by Assam Hindutva leader Satya Ranjan Borah.

“He is constantly targeting the missionary institutions. The communal instigation is rising and targeted on such institutions that have contributed so much to the growth of society in the field of education and social service,” Bernard said, in his letter.

Pointing out that Christians in Assam are helpless, insecure and struck with fear, Bernard sought that steps be taken to ensure protection of Christian Missionary institutions by providing them maximum security, and to direct all concerned authorities to pass prohibitory orders against such communal instigations.