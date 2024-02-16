Revenue villages with 100 percent ST, SC habitation to get ‘reserve tag’ 

Guwahati, Feb 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Mission Basundhara 3.0 would be more comprehensive in terms of land management and ensuring reservation of the revenue villages with 100 percent habitation of ST and SC communities.

Attending the closing ceremony of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and launch of preparedness for Mission Basundhara 3.0 at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here, the chief minister said that the state government would implement Mission Basundhara 3.0 at full throttle after the Lok Sabha elections.

“The government has also decided to reserve the revenue villages with 100 percent habitation of ST and SC communities,” Sarma said.

Launched on May 8, 2022, Mission Basundhara 1.0 delivered 10 land-related services to the people and eight lakh land-related cases have been disposed of.

Mission Basundhara 2.0, launched on November 14, 2022, could address the land rights of the people.

“The present government has been relentless in bringing about revolutionary changes in land revenue and land right system along with making the land revenue services digital,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said Mission Basundhara 2.0 was launched mainly to address the needs of the indigenous people and that it ushered in a ray of hope to the indigenous people.

“Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, there were more than 13 lakh applications and 84 per cent people who were given ‘Offer of Settlement’ belong to ST, SC, OBC and MOBC. More than 3 lakh bighas in Brahmaputra Valley and more than 1000-bigha land in Barak Valley were settled,” Sarma said.

He further said that under Mission Basundhara 3.0, next generation reformation would be brought about in the state.

The chief minister also said a new service would be launched to facilitate digital delivery of geospatial maps with the aim of strengthening the land record system across the State.

Sarma also informed that land within char areas would be surveyed under Mission Basundhara 4.0.

“Land survey of char areas was not an option but a necessity as habitations in certain char areas pose risks to the surrounding environment,” he said.

“In the next five years, the aim is to establish a modern land revenue system that will provide innovative solutions to all land-related problems in the state,” the chief minister said.