Friday, February 16, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Revenue villages with 100 percent ST, SC habitation to get ‘reserve tag’ 

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Feb 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Mission Basundhara 3.0 would be more comprehensive in terms of land management and ensuring reservation of the revenue villages with 100 percent habitation of ST and SC communities.

Attending the closing ceremony of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and launch of preparedness for Mission Basundhara 3.0 at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here, the chief minister said that the state government would implement Mission Basundhara 3.0 at full throttle after the Lok Sabha elections.

“The government has also decided to reserve the revenue villages with 100 percent habitation of ST and SC communities,” Sarma said.

Launched on May 8, 2022, Mission Basundhara 1.0 delivered 10 land-related services to the people and eight lakh land-related cases have been disposed of.

Mission Basundhara 2.0, launched on November 14, 2022, could address the land rights of the people.

“The present government has been relentless in bringing about revolutionary changes in land revenue and land right system along with making the land revenue services digital,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said Mission Basundhara 2.0 was launched mainly to address the needs of the indigenous people and that it ushered in a ray of hope to the indigenous people.

“Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, there were more than 13 lakh applications and 84 per cent people who were given ‘Offer of Settlement’ belong to ST, SC, OBC and MOBC. More than 3 lakh bighas in Brahmaputra Valley and more than 1000-bigha land in Barak Valley were settled,” Sarma said.

He further said that under Mission Basundhara 3.0, next generation reformation would be brought about in the state.

The chief minister also said a new service would be launched to facilitate digital delivery of geospatial maps with the aim of strengthening the land record system across the State.

Sarma also informed that land within char areas would be surveyed under Mission Basundhara 4.0.

“Land survey of char areas was not an option but a necessity as habitations in certain char areas pose risks to the surrounding environment,” he said.

“In the next five years, the aim is to establish a modern land revenue system that will provide innovative solutions to all land-related problems in the state,” the chief minister said.

Previous article
Agatha inaugurates Gandrak Falls beautification project
Next article
Resu GSU raises concern over functioning of EE – WR, NGH
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Will address concerns over ‘Assam’s stance’ on religious lines: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Feb 16: Meghalaya government on Friday assured to address the concerns of different individual and religious groups...
MEGHALAYA

GOI experts will decide on scientific coal mining in Meghalaya: Conrad

  Shillong, Feb 16: The State Government on Friday refused to comment on whether or not the opencast progressive...
INTERNATIONAL

U Tirot Sing Syiem statue unveiled IGCC

Shillong, Feb 16 : In a historic occasion, the commemorative statue of Khasi freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing...
MEGHALAYA

Resu GSU raises concern over functioning of EE – WR, NGH

  Biplab Kr Dey Resubelpara, Feb 16: The Resubelpara unit of the Garo Students’ Union 9GSU) has raised serious concerns...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will address concerns over ‘Assam’s stance’ on religious lines: Meghalaya CM

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 16: Meghalaya government on Friday assured to...

GOI experts will decide on scientific coal mining in Meghalaya: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 16: The State Government on Friday refused...

U Tirot Sing Syiem statue unveiled IGCC

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, Feb 16 : In a historic occasion, the...
Load more

Popular news

Will address concerns over ‘Assam’s stance’ on religious lines: Meghalaya CM

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 16: Meghalaya government on Friday assured to...

GOI experts will decide on scientific coal mining in Meghalaya: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 16: The State Government on Friday refused...

U Tirot Sing Syiem statue unveiled IGCC

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, Feb 16 : In a historic occasion, the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge