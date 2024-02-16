Friday, February 16, 2024
SPORTS

Felling bad for Sarfaraz: Ravindra Jadeja apologises

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Rajkot, Feb 15: Ravindra Jadeja apologized to Test debutant Sarfaraz Khan after a mistake in the call for a run got the Mumbai batter run out on Day 1 of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Thursday.
Sarfaraz was flawless with his lofts down the ground, pulls, and sweeps to reach his first Test fifty with seven fours and a six in 48 deliveries, the joint second-quickest for an India debutant.
However, a nervous moment got him run out when Jadeja on 99 played a straight drive down to mid-on called for an impossible single, and unsuccessfully sent Sarfaraz back. Mark Wood guarding the mid-on region picked the ball early and threw it straight at the non-striker’s end to send back the debutant. Sarfaraz, who was looking good for a three-figure mark, got out to an unfortunate incident on 62.
“Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan, it was my wrong call. Well played,” said Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram.
That run out of Sarfaraz brought out an angry reaction from skipper Rohit Sharma, who flung his cap down in anger in the dressing room. Jadeja got to the hundred on the next ball, but the celebrations were subdued since Sarfaraz had got out just one delivery before.
Sarfaraz had a few nervous moments, especially with Wood bowling short balls, before settling himself in nicely against the spinners. He showed good footwork, used the depth of t
he crease well, and was fine in picking the lengths and playing with soft hands to manoeuvre against the spinners while taking calculated risks. (IANS)

Previous article
Sarfaraz Khan showed a lot of courage: Paul Collingwood
Next article
Rohit, Jadeja, Sarfaraz repel England
spot_img

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

Questions for the 2024-2025 budget

By Bhogtoram Mawroh The 2024 state budget is upon us, and it will be an important occasion to reflect...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Stop Playing Politics with Education

By Patricia Mukhim Education not a priority for MLAs As a state our priority apart from health should be education...
NATIONAL

Niam gri badingsrukanichi a·songna kenchakna nanganiba ong·enga: Mukul

TURA: Bangladesh a·songona niam gri gue aro ma·manti bosturangko badingsrukanio, silchidare aro pekatgipa samrangkoba badingsrukani cholrang dongengani gimin...
SALANTINI JANERA

Shillong LS seat-o susanagiparang sak 6 gapaha

SHILLONG: Ia bilsio ong·atna sienggipa Lok Sabha election-o Shillong Bar Association-ni Advocate Peter Shylla-ba Shillong Parliamentary constituency-o Independent...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Questions for the 2024-2025 budget

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh The 2024 state budget is upon us,...

Stop Playing Politics with Education

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim Education not a priority for MLAs As a...

Niam gri badingsrukanichi a·songna kenchakna nanganiba ong·enga: Mukul

NATIONAL 0
TURA: Bangladesh a·songona niam gri gue aro ma·manti bosturangko...
Load more

Popular news

Questions for the 2024-2025 budget

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh The 2024 state budget is upon us,...

Stop Playing Politics with Education

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim Education not a priority for MLAs As a...

Niam gri badingsrukanichi a·songna kenchakna nanganiba ong·enga: Mukul

NATIONAL 0
TURA: Bangladesh a·songona niam gri gue aro ma·manti bosturangko...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge