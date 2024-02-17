Saturday, February 17, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

AAP wants its three Lok Sabha candidates to represent INDIA bloc in Assam

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Guwahati, Feb 17: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to contest three seats in Assam from the Opposition INDIA bloc in which the party has unilaterally declared its candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Bhaben Choudhury, President of AAP’s Assam unit told IANS, “We have already announced our candidates’ names for three Lok Sabha seats in the state. I have sent a letter to the Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah mentioning that we want to contest the Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat seats on behalf of the INDIA Opposition bloc.”

According to him, the AAP has a good support base in these three seats and the party would be able to challenge the BJP.

“There are 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. We have decided to contest only on three seats. I have requested the Congress party to field united Opposition candidates in the rest of the seats,” Choudhury said.

However, according to party sources, the Congress is not keen to give three seats to the AAP in the state. It has already prepared a list of aspiring candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and sent it to the party high command in the national Capital.

Borah said, “We are in talks with each constituent party of the INDIA bloc. I hope that we can finalise seat share soon.”

Much before the Opposition’s INDIA bloc was formed the Congress in Assam had been successful in bringing together 12 parties to form a unified Opposition forum to take on the BJP’s election machinery in the state under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The joint Opposition forum included Left parties, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dol, former All Assam Students Union (AASU) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and others.

However, the joint forum lacks a prominent player in Assam politics, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Initially, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP were also not given a place in the Opposition forum. Following the announcement of the INDIA bloc the situation changed and both TMC and AAP became constituents of the Opposition alliance.

IANS

Previous article
ISRO again skips ‘unlucky’ 13 while numbering its rocket
Next article
Non-compliance of ED summons: Delhi court grants a day’s exemption from physical appearance to Kejriwal
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Non-compliance of ED summons: Delhi court grants a day’s exemption from physical appearance to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 17:  A court here on Saturday granted a day's exemption from physical appearance to Delhi...
NATIONAL

ISRO again skips ‘unlucky’ 13 while numbering its rocket

Chennai, Feb 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has done it again. It has skipped the number...
NATIONAL

BJP’s two-day national convention from today

New Delhi, Feb 17:  The BJP will be holding a two-day national convention from Saturday in Bharat Mandapam...
MEGHALAYA

VPP seeks tongue test for governors sent to M’laya

Ardent wants state govt to urge Centre to appoint governors who can communicate in a language the MLAs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Non-compliance of ED summons: Delhi court grants a day’s exemption from physical appearance to Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 17:  A court here on Saturday...

ISRO again skips ‘unlucky’ 13 while numbering its rocket

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)...

BJP’s two-day national convention from today

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 17:  The BJP will be holding...
Load more

Popular news

Non-compliance of ED summons: Delhi court grants a day’s exemption from physical appearance to Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 17:  A court here on Saturday...

ISRO again skips ‘unlucky’ 13 while numbering its rocket

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)...

BJP’s two-day national convention from today

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 17:  The BJP will be holding...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge