Allow Lokayukta to function as per mandate: Mukul to govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: Even as the controversy over the sacking of three Lokayukta officers for allegedly “unearthing” a major scam in GHADC continues to afflict the state government, former chief minister and TMC Parliamentary Party leader, Mukul Sangma has asked the state government to “steer clear” of the Lokayukta and allow the anti-graft panel to function as per its mandate.

Speaking to media persons on Friday on the sacking of the three officers, Sangma questioned the rationale behind removal of the officers when the Lokayukta has been doing its job well by taking up a number of issues related to corruption.

Recalling that the state wanted Lokayukta to act as a deterrent to corruption, Sangma urged the government to allow it to function to its full potential.

“If the Lokayukta is not allowed to perform, who will fear the law?” he questioned.