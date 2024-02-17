HC dismisses appeal by convict in POCSO case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday dismissed a criminal appeal filed by an appellant who was convicted under the POCSO Act and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a Special Judge (POCSO) Court for sexually assaulting a minor boy, aged 7, on September 23, 2019, at Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills.

The Special Judge (POCSO) Court had convicted Wanlang Phawa and passed the sentence on March 24, 2022.

Phawa had filed an appeal in the high court challenging his conviction and sentencing by the Special Judge (POCSO) Court, Khliehriat.

The high court, after hearing the arguments from both the sides, stated that there is no merit in the criminal appeal and dismissed the case.