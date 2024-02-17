Saturday, February 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HC dismisses appeal by convict in POCSO case

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday dismissed a criminal appeal filed by an appellant who was convicted under the POCSO Act and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a Special Judge (POCSO) Court for sexually assaulting a minor boy, aged 7, on September 23, 2019, at Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills.
The Special Judge (POCSO) Court had convicted Wanlang Phawa and passed the sentence on March 24, 2022.
Phawa had filed an appeal in the high court challenging his conviction and sentencing by the Special Judge (POCSO) Court, Khliehriat.
The high court, after hearing the arguments from both the sides, stated that there is no merit in the criminal appeal and dismissed the case.

Previous article
GHADC staff postpone cease work call
Next article
LS polls: TMC will contest from Tura, says Mukul
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP seeks tongue test for governors sent to M’laya

Ardent wants state govt to urge Centre to appoint governors who can communicate in a language the MLAs...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad takes note of church, Christian worries in Assam

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 16: The Meghalaya government on Friday assured that it will take up any matter...
MEGHALAYA

Open-cast mining: CM puts onus on central agencies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 16: The state government on Friday refused to comment if open-cast scientific mining is...
MEGHALAYA

189 years after martyrdom, Tirot Sing stands tall in Dhaka

By Lamphrang Nongspung DHAKA, Feb 16: The name of legendary Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem reverberated in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP seeks tongue test for governors sent to M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
Ardent wants state govt to urge Centre to appoint...

Conrad takes note of church, Christian worries in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 16: The Meghalaya government on...

Open-cast mining: CM puts onus on central agencies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 16: The state government on...
Load more

Popular news

VPP seeks tongue test for governors sent to M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
Ardent wants state govt to urge Centre to appoint...

Conrad takes note of church, Christian worries in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 16: The Meghalaya government on...

Open-cast mining: CM puts onus on central agencies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 16: The state government on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge