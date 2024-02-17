Saturday, February 17, 2024
LS polls: TMC will contest from Tura, says Mukul

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: The opposition INDIA bloc has apparently failed in Meghalaya as the Trinamool Congress, an important constituent of the bloc, has decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Tura Parliamentary seat.
Revealing this on Friday, TMC Parliamentary Party leader, Mukul Sangma said the party will contest the polls from Tura and a formal declaration would be made within a couple of days.
Asked about the Shillong seat, Sangma said the party is yet to come to a decision.
Sangma admitted that most of the constituents of the INDIA bloc have decided to go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Asked if he would contest from Tura, the former chief minister maintained that he wanted to focus on state politics.
The TMC had, earlier, proposed the idea of seat-sharing with the Congress but the latter had rejected the idea and proposed the names of its Gambegre MLA, Saleng A Sangma from the Tura seat and sitting Lok Sabha member Vincent H Pala from Shillong to the high command for finalisation.
Besides the TMC and the Congress, NPP’s sitting Lok Sabha member Agatha Sangma will contest from Tura. The BJP is yet to name its candidate for either of the parliamentary seats.

