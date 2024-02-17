Saturday, February 17, 2024
Legal awareness on women, child rights, child labour for traditional heads held

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb17: A One-Day “Legal Awareness on Women & Child Rights & Child Labour” for Traditional Heads (Nokmas and its representatives) was held at SMELC, Dakopgre, today, Feb 17.

 The program was held in collaboration with the district administration, West Garo Hills, Tura and Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI) Shillong and sponsored by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Government of India.

Speaking during the inaugural session, president, Council of Nokmas, Skylance G Momin highlighted the importance of Legal Rights of women and child and that Nokmas should be aware of these rights not only for their understanding but to raise awareness among the people in their areas.

Further, he also mentioned about the matrilineal system, inheritance and ownership and said that the role of women in the society is very important however, women are not given due importance many times and taken for granted. Mentioning about the numerous household activities and sacrifices women does for her family, he said that men should also appreciate and express gratitude for their hard work and perseverance.

He further apprised the members about child rights and advised them to raise awareness among the people not to practice child labour stating that there are stringent laws for violators. Moreover, he informed that Radio and television broadcasts regularly in Garo programmes on legal rights with regard to women and child rights and they can listen to these also.

Meanwhile, in the technical session ‘Gender as a Social Construct on the basis of Meghalaya and ‘Inclusive Public Governance’ was delivered by Ivyreen Warjri, assistant director, good governance cell, MATI, Shillong while “Building Community response on Domestic Violence in Meghalaya & Sharing on data relating to crisis against women”, was delivered by I Ryngksai, State Coordinator, North East Network, Shillong.

Further, the “Concept of Child Rights, Children Issues, Child Labour in the Context of Meghalaya and India-Role of Education Institution, Community and FBO’s” and Child Trafficking and Government policies and programme for women and children of disadvantaged sections of society and POSCO Act: Introduction and Remedial measures, Sexual abuse of Children at Home, School and other recreational Institution- Role of Various Stakeholders” was explained by District Child Protection Officer, Tura Dency Marak while the “Role of Judiciary in the Protection and Prevention of Child Labour, Abuse of Children and Women’s rights was delivered by Rania K Marak, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, DLSA, Tura.

The Adviser to the Council of Nokmas, Daniel Ingty, General Secretary, Nokma Council, Tura and Nokma Nogorpara Danny Marak, Executive Member, Council of Nokmas were among others who spoke during the inaugural session.

Meghalaya filmmaker Simi Khongtiang wins Best Director award at Prag Cine Awards
TMC MDC demands release of employee salaries, seeks resignation of CEM in case dues not cleared
