Saturday, February 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya filmmaker Simi Khongtiang wins Best Director award at Prag Cine Awards

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 17: Meghalaya-based filmmaker, Simi Khongtiang, won the “Best Director” Award for her film ‘Ka Chithi’ at the Prag Cine Awards, 2024, North East India.

The event was held in Jorhat on February 16, 2024.

Her film in the Jaintia language was nominated in three categories, namely, “Best Film”, “Best Actor (Female)” and “Best Director”.

The only Pnar woman filmmaker in the Jaintia film industry said, “This is certainly a proud moment for the ‘Ka Chithi’ family. There were so many films from the Northeastern region that were submitted for this prestigious film award. I am overwhelmed and humbled by this moment.”

“As a Director, this is the second time I have been nominated. I did not make it that time in 2018, but this time I did,” she added.

This is the first award for  Khongtiang outside Meghalaya. With an aim to recognise cinematic talent from the region, the Prag Cine Award is the biggest award event in Northeast India.

