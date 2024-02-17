Saturday, February 17, 2024
U Tirot Sing Syiem died as a state prisoner: David Syiemlieh

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 17: Former UPSC chairman, David Syiemlieh has reiterated that Khasi freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem has not died in jail in Dhaka but he died as a state prisoner.

Syiemlieh a well-known historian who has done extensive work on the life of the Khasi freedom fighter said that a house was rented for him and was made under house arrest.

According to him, he had a comfortable living since the British recognized him as a state prisoner.

While speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the commemorative statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, Dhaka, he said that his research on the last day of the Khasi freedom fighter started in January 1986.

He stated that a letter to the editor dated 14th of May 1835 in the Friends of India, read at the National Library Kolkata informed that Tirot Sing was provided comfortable living as a state prisoner.

Syiemlieh said, “And I say very clearly that Tirot Sing Syiem did not die in jail. He died having been given a bungalow and very comfortable living as a state prisoner,”.

Later while speaking to The Shillong Times he talks on the significance of the commemorative statue in Dhaka said that this is a huge development for the memory of U Tirot Sing in line with the memorials in Mairang.

According to him, this one in Dhaka is very significant since he passed away here as it internationalises the memory of Tirot Singh Syiem away from the Khasi Hills and away from his home and loved ones.

“It will be a tribute for the people around the world particularly in Dhaka where we pay homage to our chief. I would not say it is too late since these things take time to arrange and it is being done extremely well,” Syiemlieh said.

He also advocated that the history of U Tirot Sing Syiem should be included in the history books.

Meanwhile, Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw, Phrester Manik Syiemlieh said that it is really a proud moment for the family and for Hima to see the recognition of U Tirot Sing Syiem of becoming a global freedom fighter who struggles to protect his people.

He said that he would like to convey his gratitude to both the Ministry of External Affairs and state government for this initiative to install the statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem in Dhaka which is a place where he died in a prison.

“But this recognition proves his sacrifice has not gone to waste,” Syiemlieh added.

