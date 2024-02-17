Saturday, February 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Umiam bridge lifting before March 15

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: Power Minister AT Mondal on Friday said the Umiam bridge will be lifted for retrofitting work before March 15. Movement of vehicles along the dam will be affected for 4-8 hours on the day the bridge is lifted, he said.
The technical committee looking after the repair work will work out how to manage traffic on the day the bridge is lifted.
Asserting that the Power department would also apprise the Cabinet about the lifting of the bridge, Mondal said ramps will be installed on both sides of the bridge to allow light motor vehicles to ply for some days.
He said alternative routes are being explored to ensure that movement of traffic is not affected when the bridge is lifted.

